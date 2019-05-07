Marco Matias on the Steve Bruce revolution and how Sheffield Wednesday can ‘hope for better’ next season

Marco Matias says that Sheffield Wednesday can have high hopes of achieving Premier League promotion next season under Steve Bruce.

The out of contract Portuguese winger was released by the club on Sunday following the Owls’ end of season loss to QPR as Bruce’s side finished 12th in the Championship.

And Matias, who signed for Wednesday from Nacional in July 2015, says that he knows Wednesday will challenge for a top six spot next season even though they fell short this campaign.

He told The Star: "We didn't achieve our goal because it was our intention to find a place to fight for the Premier League.

"We did very well when Steve Bruce came in but unfortunately we did not achieve our goal so I am a bit sad.

"I think the most important thing the manager changed was the mentality, it was the key. And of course for him to put his ideas on the pitch we need time. I think next season will be very different. I hope for better."

And even though he won’t be at the club next season, Matias says he knows Wednesday’s targets will not change.

"Always Premier League. Always try to achieve the Premier League is always our best goal so I know Sheffield Wednesday are going to fight to achieve the Premier League and I hope that they can make it,” he said.

The future is still in doubt for the 29-year-old, who made 71 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals in the course of his Wednesday career.

He thanked fans in a message posted on Facebook following confirmation that he had been released by the Owls, as he wrote: “Thank you to all the support during this 4 years.

“In the good and in the bad times. I was really happy. And thank you to Sheffield Wednesday FC for realising one of my kid dreams, letting me play football in England. Wawaw.”

Matias netted 7 goals in 34 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign and played the full 90 minutes in the season closer against QPR.

Speaking on his summer plans, he said: "Now it is time to relax, go back to Portugal and see family and friends and after that let's see what happens."

Matias was one of six players released by Wednesday after their end of season defeat against QPR, as George Boyd, Gary Hooper, Daniel Pudil, David Jones and Almen Abdi also left the club.

Keiren Westwood has been offered a new contract, while Kieran Lee and Liam Palmer are also expected to be kept at Hillaborough.