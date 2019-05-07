George Boyd hints at future plans after he is released by Sheffield Wednesday

Winger George Boyd has dropped a hint about where he could be playing football next season after being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was not offered a new contract at Hillsborough after two years at the club, as Wednesday confirmed he was released along with five other senior players on Sunday.

And Boyd, who scored four goals in 50 appearances for the Owls, has indicated where he wants to play football next season in an interview with former club Stevenage.

He said: "I am out of contract, so we'll see. I'm 33 now which I don't feel, but I need a new club for the summer.

"We are settled up north so hopefully somewhere up north but I'd never say never (about a return to Stevenage).”

Boyd joined Wednesday from Burnley in July 2017 after previously playing for Hull City, Nottingham Forest and Peterborough.

He was released along with Marco Matias, David Jones, Daniel Pudil, Almen Abdi and Gary Hooper as Kieran Lee, Keiren Westwood and Liam Palmer appear to be part of Steve Bruce’s future plans at Hillsborough.