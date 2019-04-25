Keiren Westwood set to hand Sheffield Wednesday injury boost ahead of Preston North End showdown

Keiren Westwood is winning his fitness battle to feature in Sheffield Wednesday's penultimate match of the regular Championship season away to Preston North End.

The goalkeeper, out of contract at the end of the season, went for a scan earlier this week on the knee problem he suffered in the warm-up at Norwich City. The knock also ruled Westwood out of the Easter Monday victory over Bristol City.

But The Star understands Westwood took part in training today and could be available for selection when the Owls head to Deepdale this Saturday.

Speaking after the Robins win, manager Steve Bruce said he planned on holding discussions with Westwood regarding his future as the 34-year-old enters the final months of his contract.

Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) remains a big injury concern as Wednesday seek to keep their slender play-off hopes alive.

Midfield maestro Barry Bannan said: "The most important thing for us is to focus on ourselves.

"The gaffer doesn't want the season to end with a whimper. He wants us to finish as high as possible.

"You just never know (about the play-offs). Stranger things have happened. We just have to concentrate on picking up six points from the last two games."

On facing 11th-placed Preston, Bannan said: "We are playing some good football at the moment and getting some good results so we will go into it confident.

"We want to win the next two games and do everything we can and it is then up to the gods to see what happens."

The Owls, who are reportedly set to hand a trial to Dundee striker Michael Cunningham, slumped to a 1-0 defeat the last time they played Preston in their own backyard on the opening-day of the 2017/18 campaign.

"That was a bad game," recalled Bannan. "Preston is a tough place to go and they make it tough for you.

"But we are a different animal since the manager has come in and a lot of teams have seen that. They will be fearing us as much as we respect them and we will be going there confident we can get the win."

