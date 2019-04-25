Sheffield Wednesday ponder summer move for teen starlet

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be eyeing up a summer move for highly-rated Dundee striker Michael Cunningham.
Several media outlets north of the border say the 18-year-old will travel to Sheffield tomorrow to begin a trial spell at the Championship club after impressing the Owls' scouts this season.
Wednesday have reportedly been keeping close tabs on Cunningham, the Dee's top scorer at youth level, since the start of the year following a series of fine performances.
Should Cunningham's trial stint be successful and the Owls attempt to sign him on a permanent basis, it is highly likely he would be part of Neil Thompson's under-23 squad rather than Steve Bruce's senior team.
Cunningham only joined Dundee from Scottish giants Celtic last summer.