How will Sheffield Wednesday line-up for tonight's match against Shrewsbury Town?
Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season preparations step up another gear this evening as they take on League One Shrewsbury Town in Portugal.
The match will be played at the 2,000 capacity Estadio da Nora in Albufeira, kicking off at 7pm, with hundreds of passionate Wednesdayites having made the trip to Albufeira over the past few days. But what are they likely to see in the match tonight?
Formation
Over a week into their pre-season training camp in Portugal, the vast majority of work has been on the squad’s strength and conditioning, with very little technical sessions having taken place.
While it has been suggested that Wednesday boss Steve Bruce may be tempted to experiment with three at the back in forthcoming friendlies, that lack of time on the training ground means he is unlikely to do so tonight, instead sticking to the system he had so much success with last season.
Line-up
With the exception of Jordan Thorniley, who returned home from the camp over the weekend, the full Wednesday squad is out in Portugal with several senior players reporting a high level of fitness throughout the squad. How Bruce chooses to select his first team of pre-season remains to be seen, although most players are likely to feature at some stage.
The squad will be split between two fixtures this weekend – at Lincoln City and Stocksbridge Park Steels – meaning heavy rotation is likely. This match may be used as a precursor to much longer individual spells on the pitch on Saturday.
And what about the new boys?
Soon-to-be-completed signings Julian Borner, Kadeem Harris and Moses Odubajo are expected to feature this evening, despite the fact they are yet to be officially registered with the EFL owing to the club’s ongoing soft transfer embargo. The club have made clear that Josh McEachran, who joined up to train with the squad late last week, is not a trialist, but it is possible he may also feature.