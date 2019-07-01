Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan: "Promotion campaign starts today"
Sheffield Wednesday fan’s favourite Barry Bannan has said the hard work has to start now if the club are to challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.
The Scotland international is part of the squad that will make the trip to Portugal today for warm weather training ahead of a season in which they are expected to challenge the upper echelons of the division.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said the midfielder, “we’ve been in for a few days having tests and everybody has come back really fit, which shows the level of professionalism the squad has got here.
“Now it’s about going to Portugal, getting our heads down and working hard for ten days. I can’t wait for the season ahead.”
The players will undergo strength and conditioning from new head of sports science and medicine Tony Strudwick, who previously worked at Manchester United among others. He will not be the only new face making the trip, with soon-to-be-completed signings Moses Odubajo, Julian Borner and Kadeem Harris also on the plane.
Bannan said the new boys have settled in well: “We’ve got a few good games coming up and a few new faces added to the squad which is only good for us going forward. It’s a big, big season coming up so we have to hit the ground running out there.
“With the manager having his first full season at it, obviously promotion is the aim. He came in halfway through last season and straight away we kicked on and were unlucky in the end not to make the play-offs.
“We’ve got a great chance now that he’s got a few of his own players in and he’s got a full pre-season to work with us and get his ideas across. I’m looking forward to working under him and I know he’s looking forward to working with the players he’s got.”