How Fernando Forestieri issued a timely reminder of his qualities in Sheffield Wednesday’s pulsating draw with Norwich City

When he is in full flight, Fernando Forestieri is a defender's nightmare.

With his low centre of gravity and quick feet, the mercurial forward is a man capable of creating or scoring a goal out of nothing.

Forestieri issued a timely reminder of his qualities in Friday's enthralling draw with Premier League-bound Norwich City.

His 33rd minute wonder strike was a piece of individual brilliance that stunned the Carrow Road faithful.

No goalkeeper in the world have saved Forestieri's 30 yard rocket. It was a pure, superb hit that flew into the top corner.

Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri scored a goal of the season contender at Carrow Road

Forestieri grew in confidence after his fifth goal of the season. In front of the TV cameras, he delivered a sparkling display to fully justify manager Steve Bruce's decision to select him in attack.

The Argentine-born player was unplayable at times and he deservedly scooped the man of the match away.

"We look like we are getting Forestieri back to somewhere near his best," said Bruce. "He showed flashes against Norwich of what he could do.

"He looked quick and lively and put in a hell of a performance did the kid. He just ran out of juice and was blowing towards the end."

Forestieri was given a standing ovation by the away end when subbed off with 14 minutes left at Norwich.

Bruce said: "The good thing is he looked like the player he was 18 months to two years ago.

"He has been blighted by big injuries. Let's hope, touch wood, the kid stays fit.

"When he plays like he did against Norwich, the kid is a very, very good player."

