Frustrated Steve Bruce blasts referee after Sheffield Wednesday’s draw at Norwich City

Furious boss Steve Bruce slammed referee Geoff Eltringham after Sheffield Wednesday's controversial draw away to Championship leaders Norwich City.

Bruce vented his furry at Eltringham after substitute Mario Vrancic's controversial equaliser deep into added on time. Vrancic curled home a stunning free kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Marco Matias was penalised for bringing down the attacking midfielder on the edge of the penalty area.

Bruce, visibly frustrated at full-time after only five minutes additional time had been indicated by the fourth official, said: "I don't know why the referee played five minutes added time. I don't know where that came from as there was not a physio on the pitch as far as I can remember.

"I don’t think it was a foul either. All night his decisions were poor. They (the officials) have got to do their jobs better than that. If we don’t do our jobs properly we get the sack.

"I never want to complain about the officials but to not look at your watch and give them that sneak at the end makes it a dramatic finish for Norwich and obviously we are really disappointed."

Wednesday, who lost Keiren Westwood to a knee injury in the warm up and was replaced by Cameron Dawson, appeared on course to secure a surprise win on the road after goals either side of half-time by Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher.

But Vrancic's cracker ensured it finished honours even at Carrow Road as the Canaries edged a step closer to securing promotion.

Bruce said: "To a man, we were honest, genuine with pretty much nothing left to play for. It was a fantastic advert for the Championship and the honesty of the team.

"Sometimes you need a break and for people to do their jobs but the officials, unfortunately, have not done theirs tonight which has cost us."

The Owls chief also fears Sam Hutchinson could miss the final three matches due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half.