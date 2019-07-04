"He's smashed it!" Sheffield Wednesday new boys impress team mates with initiation songs
New faces in the Sheffield Wednesday squad seem to be settling in well with their team mates, after videos of them taking on their now traditional ‘initiation song’ were circulated online.
The videos, posted by first team coach Lee Bullen last night, show Kadeem Harris and Moses Odubajo bring the house down by showing off their signing voices.
The duo, along with German centre-half Julian Borner, are yet to have officially signed owing to the club’s ongoing soft transfer embargo, but have joined up with the the squad at their pre-season training camp in Portugal.
Harris, who signed on a free transfer from relegated Cardiff City, is expected to take up a role on the left-hand side of the Owls’ attack. Odubajo, who has worked with Steve Bruce before at Hull City, is an attacking right-back.