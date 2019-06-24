He’s a luxury, but he’s a frightening goalscorer: former teammates on Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes
Two of Jordan Rhodes’ former teammates have described the Sheffield Wednesday forward as a “luxury player”, and said that “when he doesn’t score, it’s like playing with ten men”.
Tommy Miller and Jon Parkin – who both played with Rhodes at Huddersfield Town – also paid testament to his ability in front of goal, describing the Scotland international as “a frightening goalscorer”.
The 29-year-old scored 73 goals in 124 appearances for the Terriers, including all four in a 4-4 draw with at Hillsborough in 2011.
Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Rhodes since his Owls move, having spent last season on loan at Norwich City, returning six goals in 36 games.
Speaking as a guest on Parkin’s ‘Undr The Cosh’ podcast, Miller, who also spent time with Rhodes at Ipswich Town, said: “He’d get you a goal out of nothing. Through the whole match he might touch the ball three or four times, but with the fifth is a goal.
“Link-up play? Build-up play? Non-existant. But he can finish.
“As a goalscorer, he is frightening.”
Parkin said: “He’s a luxury. If he doesn’t score, you’re pretty much playing with ten men, not that he doesn’t work hard. That’s just how he is on the ball. If he doesn’t score, he doesn’t do much.”
Reports this weekend suggested that Wednesday boss Steve Bruce had asked the club to lower their valuation of Rhodes, as well as Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao, in his bid to free up space in the squad.