Former Sheffield Wednesday stopper hails signing of sports science guru Tony Strudwick
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has said the club are ‘so lucky to have’ sports science guru Tony Strudwick.
Replying to a tweet from the club, Kirkland, who made 85 appearances between the sticks for the Owls, described Strudwick as ‘a legend’.
The world-renowned sports scientist joined the Hillsborough club as head of sports science and medicine last month, having previously worked under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United for several seasons.
He is busy earning his corn during the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal, where players have been complimentary about his contribution.
Speaking exclusively to The Star from the Owls' Portugal training base, Strudwick said that teaming up with Steve Bruce was a big factor in his decision to sign with the club: "Steve laid out his vision and it was an easy sell. It's a big club. It is local to where I live, which is always a great thing. It is important that you don't spend too much time travelling to work and you're fresh for work.
"I had a chat with the manager and met the owner. They told me the vision of the club and it was an easy sell with a view to coming in in pre-season so that's how it came about and I am delighted to be on board."
