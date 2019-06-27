Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce hails the appointment of former Manchester United fitness coach Tony Strudwick

Strudwick boasts a wealth of experience, having spent over a decade at Premier League giants Manchester United. He initially worked as a fitness coach under Sir Alex Ferguson before Louis van Gaal switched him to a role working predominantly with the club's younger players.

Bruce told The Star: "I am delighted I have got Tony on board and I'm sure he will be a great acquisition for us.

Tony Strudwick has joined Sheffield Wednesday's coaching staff

"He will oversee the medical and fitness departments.

"We have had many problems, for one reason or another, with injuries so it can only help us bringing someone in with his expertise and what he has achieved in the game. He is someone I think will benefit the medical and fitness departments."

It is understood Bruce contacted Strudwick about the possibility of joining Wednesday's backroom staff towards the end of the 2018/19 season. Strudwick, who has been a practitioner for more than 20 years and has also worked with the England national team, will continue with his head of performance role at Wales while working at Hillsborough.

It is no big surprise that Bruce has added to his coaching set-up. He has repeatedly expressed his concern over the amount of injuries the Owls have suffered since he took over the reins at the end of January.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback: Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, asistant Manager Mike Phelan (c) and Fitness Coach Tony Strudwick (l) during a training session

Bruce said: "I base everything that we do on playing with a certain intensity. It is something we have got to improve on if we are going to improve in the Championship. You have to play with intensity and fitness levels have to be strong.

"If you have them, you have a better chance of being successful than if you don't have them.

"We have to improve our fitness levels and the way we want to play. The players know that and they will enjoy working with Tony. It is hard work but I think they will reap the benefits of it.

"Pre-season is an important time and he (Strudwick) will have an input there. Hopefully we will improve with the prevention of injuries.