Fans favourite Keiren Westwood set for crunch talks with Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to hold crunch talks with Keiren Westwood this week as the goalkeeper enters the final months of his contract.

The 34-year-old, a big crowd favourite at Hillsborough, has played an integral role in the Owls' revival under manager Steve Bruce.

But Westwood, who joined the Owls on a free transfer nearly five years ago, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international was recently linked in the national press with a summer switch to Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town.

"I haven't heard anything like that at all," said Bruce. "I haven't sat down with Keiren yet but we will do this week and see what happens."

Along with Sam Hutchinson, George Boyd, David Jones and Almen Abdi, Westwood was frozen out by ex-Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay in the first half of the campaign.

But Westwood was handed a shock first-team recall by caretaker boss Lee Bullen a day after Luhukay's sacking. The former Manchester City youngster has made 20 appearances this term, racking up an impressive 11 clean sheets.

Bruce, who is set to sit down with Dejphon Chansiri this week to discuss next season's playing squad, said: "There will be big discussions this week and next week. We must be meticulous in our planning for pre-season."

Westwood sat-out their Easter programme after suffering knee injury in the warm-up at Norwich City. He is scheduled to go for a scan in the next 24 hours.

"We will know a little more in the week," added Bruce.

Academy graduate Cameron Dawson deputised in between the sticks, helping the Owls pick up four points against the table-topping Canaries and play-off chasing Bristol City.

