Sheffield Wednesday’s long-term absentee Kieran Lee has completed a full week of training as he makes a steady comeback from injury.

Manager Steve Bruce confirmed that the Owls man, who has not played a competitive game for over 15 months, trained on grass with his fellow first team players for a full week in the lead up to tomorrow’s match at Aston Villa.

Kieran Lee.

Although Lee is not expected to back in time to feature in Wednesday’s play-off push, his progress has pleased Bruce, who told the media: "Kieran Lee has trained all week which is a delight for him as well.

“It is too early for him to play in any competitive game yet but he has trained all week which was good to see for all of the squad, good to see him back.

“He just needs to keep training for another week, we have just edged him into it, but he has been out a long, long time. Him and Hooper it was Christmas of 2017 the pair of them.

“It’s good to see them back out on the grass, we will have to monitor them carefully but they are there or there abouts which is good.”

Matt Penney is also doubtful to return in time for any top six challenge, but Gary Hooper was handed a first Wednesday start in over a year in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Stoke City.

Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Sam Winnall are all available for selection for Aston Villa, while Lucas Joao is also on the comeback trail as the Owls previously depleted forward unit returns to full strength.