Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce delivers ‘good news’ on Steven Fletcher 

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that top scorer Steven Fletcher will be fit in time for tomorrow’s match against Aston Villa.

The Scottish striker missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Stoke City as he recovered from a groin injury sustained against Blackburn Rovers before the international break, but looks set to return for Saturday’s game at Hillsborough.

Steven Fletcher with Barry Bannan. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting with Villa, Bruce said: “I expect him to be fit, good news.

“I expect them all to be fit - the only one who is a slight doubt is Aarons but everyone else is fit which can only be a good thing for us.

“Bit of a relief and a surprise and of course we would have loved them fit two or three months ago.”

Winger Rolando Aarons is a doubt after injuring his ankle in the warm-up at Stoke, which forced the Owls manager into a late change before kick off.

Last week’s starting due of Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri, who both returned after spells on the sidelines with injury, both came through the week unscathed and are in contention for selection.

“Hooper, Winnall and Forestieri have all trained all week so they will be involved,” Bruce said.

“Lazaar has trained all week, but it is obviously going to be too early for him tomorrow.

“He has trained all week and has been back on the grass but it will be too early for him tomorrow, he’s proving to need a bit of fitness.

“His last game was Sheffield United I think so it’s been a long time but hopefully in a week or so he will be ready.”