Defender leaves Sheffield Wednesday's Portugal training camp
Defender Jordan Thorniley has left Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season training camp in Portugal after picking up an injury.
The 22-year-old, who can operate at centre-half or left-back, has returned to England to receive treatment.
Thorniley played 22 times last season, featuring prominently in the first half of the campaign under Jos Luhukay.
But the former Everton youngster has struggled for game time since Steve Bruce succeeded Luhukay at the helm. Thorniley has made just three appearances under Bruce, with his last senior outing having come in the 2-2 draw at Rotherham United back in February.
Bruce has already strengthened his backline by capturing Julian Börner on a free transfer, although the move has yet to be officially confirmed by the club due to the club's ongoing soft transfer embargo.
Bruce is still chasing another centre-back as he looks to turn Wednesday into genuine promotion candidates next season. If it is financially viable, Bruce would love to bring Michael Hector back to Hillsborough. Hector was a big hit while on loan from Chelsea last term, claiming a string of individual awards.
But the Owls face strong competition from Championship rivals Fulham to land Hector. It is believed the Cottagers are eyeing up a permanent deal for the Jamaican international and are prepared to pay big money to sign him.