Sheffield Wednesday in Portugal: Midfielder seeks to give Steve Bruce a selection poser
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has vowed to raise his game and give manager Steve Bruce a selection dilemma next season.
Pelupessy has appeared 54 times in Owls colours since arriving from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo in January 2018.
But the 26-year-old was in an out of the starting line-up at the end of last term as Bruce's men secured a top half finish. Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan were largely Bruce's preferred combination in the middle of the park.
With Kieran Lee fit-again following a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury and having agreed a new Wednesday contract, there is plenty of competition in the centre and Pelupessy faces a job on his hands to cement a regular place in the team.
But Pelupessy, who is currently training with the rest of the Owls squad as part of their pre-season training camp in Portugal, insists he is looking forward to the challenge.
He told The Star: "I have to fight and prove myself in pre-season. That is what I am trying to do every day.
"I know there is a lot more to come from me. I have been here a year and a half so I feel settled and I am happy with the level and competition.
"I have played over 50 games which feels good so I will be ready for the beginning of the season.
"Every year I want to improve myself. I played some good games last season but there were times when I didn't play well. I know I can do better.
"If I can be more consistent over a whole season, I think I can have a good year."
Wednesday kick off their 2019/20 campaign against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on August 3 and Pelupessy says the team are determined to give the fans something to shout about this year.
The Dutchman said: "We would love to give the fans a successful season. They are waiting for a really big season and we will try 100 per cent to give them that."