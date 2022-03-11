Owls boss Darren Moore confirmed the pair are once again ready to be involved from the beginning of games moving forward following their return to the matchday squad.

Defender Iorfa made a late cameo in the 5-2 win over Burton last week, having missed three months of action due to a hip injury.

Gregory missed eight games after injuring his foot in January before making his comeback off the bench against Lincoln City last weekend.

Striker Lee Gregory is Sheffield Wednesday’s top-scorer this season with eight goals to his name. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Discussing Iorfa, Moore said: "I’m pleased to have him back because he’s another big player for us and he’s now in a position where he’s vying for a start and applying the pressure because he’s a defender and he wants to get in and play.”

Striker Gregory is Wednesday’s top-scorer this season with eight goals to his name.

"It’s been a great week for Lee in terms of where he’s been at and I’m grateful we’ve had the week to work,” said Moore, whose side could move back into the play-offs with a win at Hillsborough.

"The likes of Lee, Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley, Josh Windass and Harlee Dean have had a good week to work.

"We have taken full advantage of this week.”

Moore welcomed a free week following the Lincoln defeat last time out. But his side are now set for another three games in seven days starting against the U’s.

He hopes to have Chey Dunkley back available soon after he successfully completed 65 minutes in a friendly match against Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Olamide Shodipo are two more players making progress on the injury front.

On those first-team stars still working through their rehabilitation, Moore said: “They are in the final part.

“The final part is getting back in training and getting that volume that’s needed in order to get them up to real match speed and match tempo.

"We’ll make our judgement as a staff in terms of where they are at and when we feel would be the right time for them to get back into it."