The Owls look set to continue their squad transformation this summer and as revealed by The Star have been to watch Bradford City captain Paudie O’Connor in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old centre-half, a former Leeds United player, is out of contract in the summer and is understood to be of interest to a handful of clubs in League One.

And though Moore wouldn’t be drawn on the club’s interest in the Limerick-born defender, he said things were already moving when it comes to their summer recruitment.

“I wouldn’t like to discuss any players at the moment,” he said when asked on O’Connor. “Let’s just focus on this campaign and go from there.

“There are players being discussed. We’ll just focus on this season, but there are players being discussed.

“I’m not quite prepared to speak about those players at this time.”

One player who can be added to the squad before the end of the season is QPR’s Olamide Shodipo, who was left off the Owls’ EFL squad list earlier this year as both parties waited on his rehabilitation from injury.

The wide man’s loan at Wednesday remains and he can be added to the list at any point up until March 24. Shodipo was one of four senior players pictured back in training this week. Moore suggested there was no immediate rush to commit to the registration.

“It’ll take care of itself,” he said. “It’s great to have him back in, we’re really pleased and we’ll build up his strength and fitness.

“It’s great to have him back. It’s nice to have those attacking forwards back, Lee Gregory is back in now, Mendez-Laing, Josh Windass. They’re all attacking players that add to the players we have here now.

“It gives us a different dimension to the one we’ve had in the team, so to have Olamide back in there is great. We’re working really hard to get him to a level because on his day he’s a game-changer. You want those around you.