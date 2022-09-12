Football fixtures all over the country were postponed this past weekend out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing, but it has now been announced that they will resume this week – starting with midweek games on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday had been due to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, however discussions will now be taking place with regards to a new date for that tie following the postponement.

Now though, their focus turns to the Shrimps as Darren Moore’s side seek a return to winning ways – and there will be plenty of tributes paid before the game gets underway.

A statement read, “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”