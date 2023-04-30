The Owls attacker, who has been a vital part of their promotion push this season, hadn’t played since the game against Bolton Wanderers last month until his late cameo against Shrewsbury Town, and now he’ll be looking to try and aid Wednesday’s extended push for the Championship.
Windass has 22 goals and assists for Darren Moore’s side this season, and he was certainly missed in the nine games that he was unavailable for selection.
Now though, with the Owls aiming to go up via the play-offs, he’s excited to play a part in it.
“Happy to be back on the pitch,” Windass said on Instagram. “Looking forward to the next games! Exciting month ahead. Congrats Plymouth and Ipswich! Fully deserved! Hopefully see you soon!”
Wednesday will play Derby County, Bolton Wanderers or Peterborough United in the semifinals of the playoffs that begin next month, and with just under two weeks until the first leg there is still time for Windass to get even more up to speed – his minutes against Derby on the final day of the regular season, though, may well be limited so as not to take any risks.