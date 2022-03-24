The 28-year-old is believed to have hobbled out of training earlier this week with a recurrence of a hamstring issue. A timescale on his return from injury is not yet known.

The news comes at a difficult time for both club and player, who according to Owls boss Darren Moore was making excellent progress and had been close to making the squad for last Saturday’s trip to Gillingham.

Moore himself said Windass had been scheduled to make his comeback appearance against Cheltenham Town this weekend.

Windass’ issue is one of several lay-offs to have plagued the club this season, prompting Moore to launch an ongoing investigation into the possible causes of widespread injury problems.

In only 323 minutes of League One football this season Windass made a huge impact, claiming four goals and one assist.

It was hoped Windass’ return, along with that of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, would offer Wednesday a welcome boost in attacking areas heading into the final weeks of the race for the top six.

The squad’s numbers have been swollen with the return of Mendez-Laing, Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Harlee Dean in recent weeks, with QPR loanee wide man Olamide Shodipo expected to re-join the squad soon having made a return to training earlier this month.