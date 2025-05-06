Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday face the prospect of a summer of change once again - with key figures at the heart of the variables.

Alongside the dwindling contracts of Danny Röhl and much of his coaching staff, a number of senior players are approaching the end of their deals, with The Star of the understanding that clarity-offering talks will start in the coming days.

Among those names is that of Josh Windass, the Owls top scorer whose goal in the closing day 1-1 draw at Watford took him outright at the top of Wednesday’s coring charts since the turn of the century. Speculation has surrounded Windass’ future for months; he was understood to have been of interest to Brazilian club Santos in the winter and should he leave the club next month he is unlikely to be short of suitors.

There is believed to be an extension clause in his contract, though the wording and simplicity of that clause is unknown. Earlier this month, Windass’ footballer dad Dean seemed to confirm his Hillsborough departure. Speaking after the Watford clash and asked whether or not there was a chance of him staying on at the club beyond the summer, Windass said: “You never know in football.

“I don’t want to touch too much on that situation at the minute, I just want to enjoy the goal I’ve scored. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the summer... The games we’ve had, the moments I’ve had at this club. Obviously there’s been a couple of bad ones every now and then, but in terms of wearing the Sheffield Wednesday shirt, it was always a huge, huge honour.”

Last summer a short documentary was released on YouTube that chronicled the latter part of Windass’ season - and his key role the club’s remarkable Championship survival effort. Another documentary is expected - with cameras having followed him around in parts of his life in recent weeks - which Windass believes will be released in the next fortnight.

“I’m sure all will be revealed on there,” he said with a grin. “I’ve been here five years and I’ve had an amazing time. I’ve been talking with the club since November, so we’ll see.”

