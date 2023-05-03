The line from Sheffield Wednesday has been steadfast; to ‘look forward.’ But not too far forward, manager Darren Moore has joked.

The Owls boss has been at pains not to get caught up in conversations around injuries to players his side will be without for the remainder of the season and has long since resisted talk of the futures of out of contract players coming to the end of their contracts at S6 this summer.

But plans are understood to be in the works regardless, both in the recruitment rooms and in terms of planning for the club’s pre-season programme.

Moore has explained that calls are already being taken from colleagues from other clubs with regard to domestic pre-season friendlies and that though he’d rather not consider such matters while concentrating on the task in hand – which is promotion to the Championship via the play-offs – they’re calls he’s had to take.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Though nothing has been confirmed, it is expected that the club will jet off to Europe for a warm weather training camp.

“Even at this stage, it’s really tough,” Moore told The Star. “You’re focusing everything on this season and there are things coming into your mindset about next season.

“I’ve had lots of phone calls from other managers asking about pre-season. I’m just thinking ‘No! I’m not bothered about pre-season in this moment, I’m just focusing on where we are!’

“But you have to do it, the pre-season training camps and all that stuff, even though you’re in the real business end of the season.”

