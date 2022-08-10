Mass changes in Sheffield Wednesday’s potential line-up for Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland

With the Carabao Cup so often brings changes in the starting line-up of teams up and down the country and this one looks likely to be similar as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Sunderland to S6 for the first time since.. well, let’s not go there.

It could be that Darren Moore goes for something closer to the side that stepped out at MK Dons, or that he could want to continue the momentum of that win heading into this weekend’s welcoming of Charlton Athletic.

But the whiff of wholesale change in the air with Moore expected to shuffle his pack. With plenty of caveats – only Wednesday have a true idea of the condition of players so early on in the campaign of course – our man Alex Miller has taken a wild swipe at what the line-up could be.

Take a stroll through the possibilities..

