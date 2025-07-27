They’ll now forever be thought of both as a pair and as a part of something bigger. They left Sheffield Wednesday in tandem with magnificent Owls careers of their own, one a little shorter in length but both bursting with success.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Josh Windass and Michael Smith set about starting their first full weeks as employees of other football clubs, they leave their own legacies on the institution they’ve left behind. In many ways, they were so very similar; full of goals, full of moments and glory tinted blue and white. And in many ways the lasting images of two footballers now stitched together in a moment of Wednesday history are so very, very different - and to some, so very misunderstood.

The Owls have lost two pillars of their success in the last few years. One was flashy, outspoken and forthright almost to a fault. Windass wore highlights in his hair and would often scowl through matches, refusing to celebrate goals with too much earnest if scored against sides unbecoming. But he did so with a sense of humour behind it all and an arrogance that allowed him to score from halfway lines and try things seldom seen from Wednesday players in modern times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Windass has joined Wrexham after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

He’d grab headlines and transfer window attention from exotic clubs abroad and yes - he’d say things on podcasts perhaps better left unsaid. He’d play with a swagger borne out of an ability to grab hold of the most vital of moment in matches. The fact is that Windass’ Wednesday highlights reel takes in so many of the biggest, most tense and most important matches in the club’s modern history and alongside some of the names of the 90s, his is one forever chiselled into club folklore for one sun-kissed moment in particular.

Conversely Smith was the quiet, working class hero, the jagged-jawed Geordie who bore an endearing undercurrent of reluctance to the spotlight. He played with throwback attributes, all timing and graft and understated quality. The media engagement that saw him light up most was ahead of an FA Cup win over Newcastle United that poured petrol into the season that the pair will perhaps forever be first remembered for; speaking about Alan Shearer with the sort of doe-eyed boyishness you can only imagine he harboured when booting balls about Wallsend as a nipper.

Owls Michael Smith meets up with his hero Alan Shearer ahead of a 2023 FA Cup tie.

The irony of it is that the caricature images of the two footballers are at-odds with what they actually provided to Sheffield Wednesday in their time at the club. Where Windass is seen by many as the brash and flippant show pony, those around the camp in recent years know there were few that worked harder and felt defeat as deeply. While most comfortable acting as the main man, he often performed more understated roles for the betterment of the team and despite social media moans of laziness, so often led on running stats. The interviews of teammates and coaches suggest he lived his off-field life as cleanly as any professional you could imagine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to team meetings others felt to be arduous, he sat invested and revelled in the education. Any outside image of Windass the cocksure, rebellious schoolkid chewing gum at the back of the class is misguided - in football terms he was far closer to the tropes of teacher’s pet. Alongside his great pal Barry Bannan he loved football more than anyone else and trained with a hunger to improve.

Smith the limited workhorse? He provided so much more than that. A six-foot-plenty northerner with a long list of EFL clubs on his CV conjures images of old school, rough-and-tumbleism, of a ‘lump it’ number nine all chest and elbows and little in-between. In reality he was a Wednesday forward of largely understated technical ability, whose headline-grabbing thunderbastard at Portsmouth last season came as little surprise to those who have watched his time at S6 closely.

Michael Smith and Josh Windass have left their mark on Sheffield Wednesday’s modern history (Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In the weeks after Smith’s signing, one dim-witted local reporter told colleagues he wasn’t sure about how things would pan out, locked in ill-sighted images of the lazy ‘lump it’ stereotype described above. And how wrong the dim-wit proved to be. Smith was at his best in the 18 yard box but was tremendous elsewhere, linking play and drifting into areas defenders didn’t expect him. Under Darren Moore he’d sometimes pop up on the right, where he’d prove effective and drag around the defensive set-ups of chin-scratching opposition defences.

Off the field his personality seemed to be an extension of what you’d see on the pitch, all honesty and down-to-earth charm. Like so many Wednesday players in recent years, he’d happily stop and share a chinwag with nosy and, yes, occasionally critical local reporters and would do so with a side-smile sense of humour. You’d certainly throw his fellow departee in that bracket. Where Windass’ public image was of that rebellious teenager, Smith’s persona is one of a bloke you’d happily have date your daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all goes to show the colourful nature of a football changing room and how different personalities align to achieve success. The pigeon-holing of how footballers are perceived in snapshot media glimpses is a fascinating thing and can sometime obstruct from a true reflection of how professionals go about their business behind the scenes - and what they provide to a team’s success as individuals.

The past-tense nature of this piece reads a little eulogistic perhaps. There’s no death here. Both will continue their careers and will return to Hillsborough in colours of another.

Barnsley have endured a lot of heartbreak in recent years. | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Setting aside the foamy-mouthed rage of how Sheffield Wednesday have come to have to let two players of such quality walk away from their contracts for nothing, there’s a sadness. It’s fair to say that one may have been more publicly brazen about it than the other, but the pushing-through of their contractual right shows both players felt that despite such fond memories of S6, the next step of their careers was better spent elsewhere. Frankly, with everything that has boiled over in the last few months, who could blame them? You only get one crack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With another nervous payday around the corner, the hope is that it’s not a situation revisited in a few days time.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Statement on timeline for Sheffield Wednesday north stand closure verdict as fans wait