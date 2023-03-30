News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Man facing life sentence after jurors find him guilty of Sheffield dad's murder
5 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
7 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
9 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
9 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update

Jack Diamond: One of Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents charged with counts of rape and sexual assault

One of Lincoln City’s key players will not face Sheffield Wednesday after he was charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault pertaining to an incident in May last year.

By Alex Miller
Published 30th Mar 2023, 19:10 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 19:10 BST

The Imps confirmed on Thursday that the season-long loan deal of Sunderland-owned attacking midfielder Jack Diamond has been terminated after the charge was made by Northumbria Police. The incident is alleged to have occurred in Washington, 15 minutes outside Sunderland.

“In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area,” Nothumbria Police confirmed in a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.

Most Popular
DERBY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Jack Diamond of Lincoln City in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Lincoln City at Pride Park Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
DERBY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Jack Diamond of Lincoln City in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Lincoln City at Pride Park Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
DERBY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Jack Diamond of Lincoln City in action during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Lincoln City at Pride Park Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in May.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several outlets have reported that a spokesperson for Diamond said he strenuously denies the allegations which have been made against him.

A Sunderland statement read: “Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Diamond played for Lincoln as recently as Saturday and has featured in every Lincoln league match this season, claiming six goals and four assists.

READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Let’s be real about it..” Darren Moore admits Sheffield Wednesday trio have failed to make impact as fourth option appears

Defiant Darren Moore responds to Sheffield Wednesday fan concerns season is slipping away

“Big blow..” Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Josh Windass and George Byers admission amid cryptic social media post

Jack DiamondSheffieldLincoln CitySunderlandWashingtonDarren Moore