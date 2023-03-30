The Imps confirmed on Thursday that the season-long loan deal of Sunderland-owned attacking midfielder Jack Diamond has been terminated after the charge was made by Northumbria Police. The incident is alleged to have occurred in Washington, 15 minutes outside Sunderland.
“In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area,” Nothumbria Police confirmed in a statement.
“An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.
“Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in May.”
Several outlets have reported that a spokesperson for Diamond said he strenuously denies the allegations which have been made against him.
A Sunderland statement read: “Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.
“The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.
“As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time.”
Diamond played for Lincoln as recently as Saturday and has featured in every Lincoln league match this season, claiming six goals and four assists.