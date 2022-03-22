"It's incredible really.." New boy on the size of Sheffield Wednesday and their ‘massive’ boost

But it is the size and stature of the club that is driving one fan favourite on to produce some of his best football as the season nears its business end.

Jordan Storey has fast become a fan favourite in his 12 appearances and has played every minute of league football since his debut against Ipswich Town back in January.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey (left) has enjoyed the challenge of playing for the club.

Arriving from Preston North End on loan until the end of the season having been reared at Exeter City, his Wednesday experience has seen him play in front of the biggest crowds of his career, a challenge he says he is relishing.

He said: “I knew it was a big club, but to see us getting 21 or 22,000 in League One shows just how big a club it really is, it’s incredible really.

“I think you need that as a player. When we’re playing at home and we’ve got them all cheering us on, it does give us an added boost and an added determination to try and get three points not just for us as players but for the fans as well.”

Aged 24, Storey is one of the younger defenders available to Darren Moore, who suddenly has a number of options available to him after the recent returns of Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa and Harlee Dean.

Yeovil-born Storey will relish the challenge of further competitions and has vowed to continue learning from his positional rivals.

“It’s brilliant,” he said. “As a team, to have all those players back? It’s massive for us.

“Especially at this time of year to have players like that coming in, it’s a real boost for all of us and it reminds the players that are in the team that they have to be on their a-game. It pushes everyone along in general.