A run of one win in 18 Championship matches masks a feeling of growing optimism at Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls heading into this weekend's Hillsborough clash with Blackburn Rovers hoping to achieve their second three-point haul of the season.

Changes are expected to their line-up, with manager Danny Röhl having spoken about the need to keep his side fresh and able to handle the demands of his high-intensity playing style heading into a manic December fixture schedule.

One man expected to make a return is Josh Windass, who will return from a one-game suspension served in their midweek draw with Leicester City. Röhl confirmed that as expected John Buckley, on loan from Blackburn Rovers, will not be eligible for the game as per the terms of the agreement between the two clubs.

Long-term absentees Juan Delgado and the unregistered Momo Diaby will continue their recovery and while there is an outside chance of a return for Michael Smith, out since the start of November with a muscle issue, Röhl described caution when it came to plans around the forward's comeback.

"It will be hard," Röhl said when asked of the chances of Smith's availability this weekend. "Next week we have a normal week which gives a bit of time to bring some players back. If it’s too much it makes no sense. We’ll take it day to day.