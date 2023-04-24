A former Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers star has revealed there is now “no evidence” of cancer in his son’s latest scans, in a heartwarming update today.

Tommy Spurr’s son, Rio, was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in April 2022 and has been working through treatments, including radiotherapy. His dad and mum, Chloe Spurr, have been keeping followers updated throughout Rio’s journey.

Today, Tommy shared the brilliant news on social media that his son’s scans showed “no evidence of disease”. In an emotional message, he wrote: “We saw our consultant today at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. He showed us the before and after images of Rio’s scans. The remaining tumours on Rio’s lungs have gone and they can’t see any cancer anywhere else in his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is the BEST possible news we could have hoped for! It hasn’t really sunk in for us yet… The next step for us is to be given a surgery date to have Rio’s Hickman line removed under general anaesthetic.

Tommy Spurr has revealed doctors have found "no evidence of disease" following his son's latest cancer scans. (Picture: Doncaster Rovers)

"After this, we are desperate to go on a family holiday; to breathe, relax, process everything we have been through… but most importantly to see Rio and Rudy being little boys together and doing all the normal things they have missed out on, like making family memories in the sun and swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rio can’t wait to be able to swim without his line in! He has been a true champion for the last twelve months… this boy has some serious character, strength and spirit!!”

Due to the “high risk” and anaplastic features of Rio’s cancer, meaning there is a high chance of relapse, the family have said there is “a long way to go”. The family have been fundraising in preparation for the possibility Rio’s cancer returns, so they can try new treatments in hopes to save his life.