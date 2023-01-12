Two estate agents from Sheffield have organised a family walk and raffle to raise money for the four-year-old son of a former Sheffield Wednesday player Tommy Spurr.

Sisters, Rosie Broadbent and Sophie Woodhead, have organised organised the event and set up an online GoFundMe page to raise money for little Rio Spurr, who is battling cancer.

With the backing of their employer, JPM Estate Agents on Green Road, Penistone, they want to use all their contacts in the industry to help Tommy’s parents build up a fund if expensive clinical trials overseas are needed to save Rio’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio was diagnosed with cancer on April 17, 2022. The form he has means that should the youngster’s scans show the cancer is gone, there is a high chance of relapse.

Brave Rio Spurr, aged four

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since diagnosis, Rio has been through 43 weeks of chemotherapy at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital as well as surgery to remove his right kidney and primary tumour.

Fundraiser Sophie said she was inspired to set up the fundraiser after feeling a connection with Rio’s story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re big Sheffield Wednesday fans and I have a little boy of a similar age. It struck a chord really and we knew that we could reach out to a lot of people through the estate agents and get some money raised.”

Rio’s mum, Chloe, previously said of Rio’s fight for life: “This is one brutal and relentless disease we are up against. We live everyday not knowing if Rio will survive this or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio Spurr, aged four, is battling cancer

“We may find ourselves in a desperate position where we need to access a clinical trial overseas quickly to try and save Rio’s life. We will not risk being unprepared for this!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie and Rosie are inviting people who wish to help them raise money on a family walk from Hillsborough Park to The Wadsley Jack on Rural Lane, where a raffle will be held and sandwiches will be available for walkers.

The organisers are encouraging people to wear football kits in honour of the young boy and have said that everyone is welcome, including dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie said: “We have about 30-40 people walking with us now so it’s going to be quite a big bunch. Whether it’s raining, we’re going to be there. We aren’t doing a big race for life, we’re doing a nice family walk to make a stand, raise some money and help out.”

Everyone who donates £5 or more to the fundraiser will be given a free raffle ticket and independent businesses from around Sheffield have donated prizes to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been raffle prizes, including signed shirts, donated by Sheffield Wednesday players such as who want to support.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, or take part in the walk, you can contact JPM Estate Agents at 01226 610606 or send an email to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find the GoFundMe page here.