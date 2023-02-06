Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup earnings will exceed £400,000 if they are able to see off Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

The Owls require a replay against the Cod Army after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough last time out, with the game being sandwiched between huge games against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Wednesday have pocketed £213,000 from the Football Association’s prize fund so far, with another £85,000 coming in thanks to the TV money from their televised victory over Newcastle United, and victory at Highbury would add a further £120,000 to the pot.

It remains to be seen what sort of team Moore fields against Scott Brown’s outfit given the importance of the game at Portman a few days later, but he’s spoke glowingly about the FA Cup in the past and also reiterated their desire to win every game that they play.

Not only would a win see them set up a fifth round encounter with either Burnley or Ipswich – which is worth £225,000 in prize money – but it would also see their earnings from the competition reach £418,000, an amount not to be sniffed at in the third tier of English football. It would go beyond the £500,000 mark if the next game was chosen for TV.

Promotion has, and will remain the priority for Wednesday this season, but Owls players and their manager have spoken a lot about winning breeding winning, and the momentum a cup run can offer. The financial rewards are just a bonus on top.