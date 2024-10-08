Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland manager, Michael O’Neill, wants to see Pierce Charles playing regular football - even if it means leaving Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old earned a senior call-up to his national team for the current international break after impressing for the U21s last time out, and there’s an increased chance of him making his debut after former Owl, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, had to withdraw from the side due to injury.

It leaves O’Neill with a decision to make on who starts against Belarus and Bulgaria, Charles or his Bolton Wanderers counterpart, Luke Southwood, should a replacement from Peacock-Farrell not be selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle United man says that he’d have no qualms in selecting Wednesday’s talented teen in his starting XI, but admits that he’d like to see him playing more regularly as soon as possible.

As quoted by the Belfast Telegraph, the NI boss said, “We will evaluate the goalkeepers when they come in. Luke has predominantly been a number two at Bolton and obviously Pierce is number two at Sheffield Wednesday at this moment in time. It’s not that we have a goalkeeper playing every week.

“Pierce is different for us as a goalkeeper to be so young. He’s probably the youngest goalkeeper we’ve had in the senior squad since Roy Carroll. There’s things that need to develop in his game but when he was with us in June, he impressed everybody in terms of how he was with the group, his quality as a goalkeeper and his mentality was very good.

“If you are asking me if I was in a situation where I had to play Pierce, would I have any reservations? I wouldn’t have any reservations about playing him. I watched him very closely in the Under-19s Euros and he had a very strong tournament. He is excellent with the ball at his feet and everyone knows the quality of his distribution and his play and he is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join.

“Like with any young goalkeeper, the hardest part is how do you get on the pitch. That’s something I have seen with other young goalkeepers. For Pierce, the most important thing is to find a way to get to first team football as quickly as possible whether that is on loan or with his own club.”

Charles and his older brother, Shea, could both feature together on October 12th and 15th (both 7.45pm UK kick offs), however it remains to be seen whether O’Neill will give them that chance or not.