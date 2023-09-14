Injury update given on Ipswich Town’s ex-Sheffield Wednesday man ahead of S6 clash

Ipswich Town have had a number of injury and fitness concerns ahead of their visit to Hillsborough on Saturday

Ipswich Town’s George Hirst looks set to come up against former club Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. David Rogers/Getty Images

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward George Hirst could be in line for a return to action against his former club with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna suggesting for son of Owls legend David has shrugged off his injury concerns.

Hirst, who left Wednesday under something of a cloud five years ago following a dispute over a new contract, came off early in Town’s 3-2 win over Cardiff just before the international break.

However, McKenna revealed that the 24-year-old has since trained with the squad this week and should he suffer no ill-effects on the training pitch on Friday, should be available for selection for the trip to Hillsborough.

McKenna also suggested that winger Wes Burns could also make the squad, despite having had to come home early from international duty with Wales.

Burns pulled his hamstring in the 0-0 draw with South Korea and was sent home for treatment by Wales coach Rob Page, rather than be risked in the qualifier with Latvia. He, too, has trained and could be involved on Saturday.