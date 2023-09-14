Sheffield Wednesday figures have denied the public statements of club chairman Dejphon Chansiri towards former manager Darren Moore serves as an ongoing distraction - though manager Xisco admitted the football club is ‘100 per cent’ too preoccupied with ongoings of the past.

Chansiri released a mammoth statement including claims around salary negotiations with Moore on Wednesday evening, three days out from the Owls’ return to Championship action against Ipswich Town.

The statement also included claims about the circumstances around Ben Heneghan’s release from the club during the summer.

The statement is a second attempt to clarify his point of view on the circumstances of Moore’s shock departure from the club back in June and comes in response to the former Owls manager’s own response to an initial Chansiri statement.

The back-and-forth has since dominated social media discussion and radio phone-ins.

It comes after Xisco broke from his unveiling press conference to give an impassioned plea for the club to move on from the past after Chansiri answered a question about Moore at length.

The Spaniard reiterated his positive working relationship with the Wednesday owner and claimed he had not read the latest statement, preferring to put his energy into the job of getting results.

“I don’t have time to read anything,” Xisco said with a shrug. “I can’t give you information because I know nothing about this situation. I put my focus into the game. This is the most important. I try to put the focus on things in this club.

“I don’t know exactly what you ask [about].”

Asked on his own relationship with the Owls chairman, Xisco said: “For me, he give me what he ask him. I know what our possibilities are and he gives me 100 per cent.

“It’s fine, we have a good realtionship. I know sometimes it is not easy when you are the boss. Sometimes it is not easy, you need to understand.

“I am the manager here, I try to take the best things about the team.

“My relationship with him is good. He gives me everything I ask in our possibilities. This is one of the things that is important.

“He is the boss and the boss always wants the best things for the club. If you are speaking with him, he gives a passion for the club. He tries to give the best.

“I am very happy with the situation. It is important we try to change our situation [on the pitch]. We try to give one step more. If we do this, I am sure everybody is more happy with everybody.”

Wednesday forward Michael Smith admitted he had read Chansiri’s latest statement and indicated that while it will likely be a point of discussion among players, the job at hand is the changing room’s entire focus.

“For me personally, no,” Smith said when asked if the public back-and-forth is a threat of distraction.

“The boys are focused on the job in hand. I think something got released last night so I’ve only just read it this morning.