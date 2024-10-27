Injury latest as eight set to miss Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Brentford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury updates and team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Premier League club Brentford.

The Carabao Cup has provided a source of positivity in what has been a season of mixed fortunes season for Danny Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday.

Friday night’s 2-1 win at Portsmouth was only the fourth time in 12 games the Owls have collected all three points and was only their second win on the road. The Fratton Park triumph left them four points clear of the relegation and five points adrift of the play-off spots ahead of what will be a crucial set of fixtures during November.

First and foremost, comes Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup round of 16 visit to Brentford as the Owls look to extend a run that has already seen them claim wins against Hull City, Grimsby Town and Blackpool to set up their trip to the Premier League.

Both Rohl and Bees counterpart Thomas Frank are facing up to being without a number of key players ahead of the game - but what is the injury latest from both clubs?