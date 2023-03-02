4 . Charles Hagan

Not so much a senior player as a youngster who spent a great deal of time training with the Owls seniors, former Chelsea forward Hagan played once for Wednesday before his release was confirmed as early as March last year. Trials were held at a handful of clubs before he made the switch south to Wycombe Wanderers, where he has so far made one appearance in the EFL Cup against Spurs u21s and is yet to make a matchday squad in league football.

Photo: Steve Ellis