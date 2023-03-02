There’s been a monumental turnover of players in the time Darren Moore has been in charge at Sheffield Wednesday – many would argue for the better.
And on the week of his two-year anniversary with Wednesday, we’re taking a look at some of the factors behind an upturn in fortunes at S6.
But what of the other senior figures to have been released or sold during Moore’s two years at the club? Which players – if any – have proven him wrong?
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and to the rest of the players that have left the club during the Moore revolution.
2. Saido Berahino
Released in the summer after something of a stop-start solitary season in South Yorkshire, Berahino spent a little time surveying his options before signing with Cypriot side AEL Limassol in September. Has scored four times in 20 league games for the midtable side and hasn't been the standout performer you might expect, starting only one of their last six matches.
3. Chey Dunkley
Not many Wednesday players have the scale of injury issues Dunkley suffered in his time at S6 and still come out with some credit with supporters. It speaks volumes for his attitude during a very tough time at S6. Since left for Shrewsbury and has been central to their dark horse play-off push, overcoming his niggles to light up as one of the foremost defenders in League One.
4. Charles Hagan
Not so much a senior player as a youngster who spent a great deal of time training with the Owls seniors, former Chelsea forward Hagan played once for Wednesday before his release was confirmed as early as March last year. Trials were held at a handful of clubs before he made the switch south to Wycombe Wanderers, where he has so far made one appearance in the EFL Cup against Spurs u21s and is yet to make a matchday squad in league football.
