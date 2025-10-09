A new regulatory watchdog tasked with protecting English football clubs from crisis will quickly set about collecting further evidence on Dejphon Chansiri’s failed ownership of Sheffield Wednesday.

Key figures were appointed to the Independent Football Regulator this week, with its powers set to come into force in the coming months once legislation is ratified at Government level. Among those key figures is chair David Kogan, who has being doing media rounds to offer some level of clarity on the body’s powers heading into its inception.

New IFR chair David Kogan sees Sheffield Wednesday as a concern. | AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday is something of a hot topic at current, with continuing crisis seeing players unpaid for last month and the wider workforce as of yet unpaid in full. Chansiri has not spoken publicly for some months and concerns within the club are that payment may be some time away, with no clarity yet offered on when employees can expect what is owed to them. HMRC and other football clubs are also owed money by the club, which sits rooted in the Championship relegation zone having seen its squad decimated by financial embarrassment.

It is expected that the situation at S6 will be high in the IFR’s in-tray as it gets moving on establishing itself as an authority. Kogan has held preliminary meetings with four Wednesday supporter groups in the last days to better understand the circumstances the club finds itself in and speaking to the BBC offered a confidence the gathering of evidence around the club can be completed ‘very, very quickly’ - and that they will take action against Chansiri if their findings prove it is necessary.

“Let me go into Sheffield Wednesday in some detail,” he told BBC 5Live. “First of all, we’ve been meeting with Sheffield Wednesday supporters groups, we’ve been meeting MPs and members of the House of Lords and we’ve been working very closely with the EFL and looking very closely at Sheffield Wednesday and the way in which the owner is failing to pay money to both HMRC and to the players.

“We are very conscious of the issue. Sheffield Wednesday is one of the great brands in English football and is very important to English football. Our powers will start kicking in over the course of the next few months. We put out a consultation on ownership four weeks ago and we not have the response to that. Parliament needs to put through secondary legislation, which I think will start in the course of the next few weeks.

“We are working on a timetable now where ultimately we’ll be able to investigate Sheffield Wednesday and get the evidence very, very quickly because there’s lots of it around. We’ll take whatever action is necessary. My view is, not just for Sheffield Wednesday but for any club that is in trouble, we have to investigate it, get the evidence and then take a decision.

Sheffield Wednesday fans stormed the pitch on Saturday in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership. | PA

“Ultimately, if we cannot get an owner to agree with us on the next course of action, we have the ability to force an owner out of the club.”

With an EFL points deduction likely and a threadbare squad, Wednesday’s survival hopes this season look lean despite the huge effort of players and coaches in the early stages of the campaign. One concern among the fan base is that with fewer resources required in the lower divisions, Chansiri could elect to hold on to the club and run it at a lower rate of expenditure, leaving the IFR with less power for enforcement against him.

“We don’t tell owners how to run their clubs,” Kogan said. “What we do and our remit is to look at 116 clubs in the pyramid and try to ensure they have a long-term future in terms of their own financial sustainability. Whether an owner chooses to put in more funds, whether they choose to raise debt, whether they choose to cut their cloth, is really down to the owners of the club.

“We don’t have the powers to take over clubs and run them, what we have the power to do is investigate financial sustainability and see what they’re going to do to meet the tests that we give them. How they react to that will come down to an individual club and an individual owner. They’re all going to be different, because in football everything is always different.”

