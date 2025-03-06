Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has sympathy for match officials - insisting that they’re doing their best despite some calls going against his team.

Wednesday have been on the receiving end of some questionable decisions so far this season, and two major calls went against them in the defeat to Sunderland that changed the game. The first saw a handball in the Sunderland box go unpunished, and the second led to the Black Cats’ opening goal after Eliezer Mayenda handled before giving them the lead.

Röhl says that he spoke to the officials after that loss at Hillsborough, where it was all kept very respectful, and he urged people to remember that they are also just human beings who will make mistakes along the way.

It’s a bone of contention for many fans, with many totting up how many points decisions have ‘cost’ them this season, but for the Owls boss he would rather focus on looking internally and fixing their own mistakes rather than worrying about other people.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip to Plymouth Argyle, he said, “I spoke with the referees straight after the game, it was ok - always respectful. I know what it means to have responsibility, and if they look back then maybe they’ll think about some decisions of course. But we have to carry on, it makes no sense - I said this afterwards - to do otherwise.

“We have to look to our solutions, and what we can influence - and how we can stop our mistakes. Other things will come back soon, but we have to take responsibility. They are humans and sometimes they make wrong decisions, just like me as a manager or the players... After the game it’s easy to blame them, but they try their best and I’m convinced that they do the best job they can.”

Who is the referee at Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday take on the Pilgrims at Home Park on Saturday afternoon with experienced ref, Oliver Langford, having been chosen as the man in the middle. It will be his 23rd time in charge of a fixture involving the Owls, and his record is about as even as it comes - eight Wednesday wins, seven draws and seven defeats.

Most recently he was the man who gave the Owls’ a penalty away at Hull City en route to a 2-0 win, with Josh Windass converting from the spot before Michael Smith completed the job. Last season, meanwhile, he sent off Bambo Diaby against Coventry City on Boxing Day.

A Wednesday win would be a rare and welcomed treat given their record away at Home Park in recent years, but they’ll be desperate to try and get back on track after some difficult results of late - and it’ll also give them a big boost ahead of next week’s Steel City Derby.