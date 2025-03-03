Former FIFA and Premier League referee, Keith Hackett, says that Sunderland’s first goal against Sheffield Wednesday should have been disallowed.

Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by the Black Cats on Friday night as their wait for a Hillsborough victory continued, but there were two big moments in the game that went against them - the first being a handball in the Sunderland box that probably should’ve resulted in a penalty, and the second being Eliezer Mayenda’s opener.

Mayenda looked to have controlled the ball with his hand before managing to bundle it past James Beadle in the Wednesday goal, scoring against the run of play when the hosts had been looking strong at S6. It was a moment that flipped the momentum of the game completely and gave an advantage to the visitors.

Hackett, who spent 10 years as a FIFA referee and many decades in the Football League, thinks that if VAR had been in place then the goal would have been ruled out, suggesting that Will Finnie’s positioning made it difficult for him.

“I think he got away with it,” he told Football Insider. “I think the goal should have been disallowed. This is a difficult one for the referee because he’s actually looking down, straight at it. One of the problems here is that he’s kept a straight line towards the incident.

“I think the player’s helped it on, ultimately at the end of the day I don’t want VAR in the Championship, but I think had VAR been in operation, they would have reviewed this particular and almost certainly it would have been disallowed.”

Wednesday now face two tough away games against Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City in an attempt to turn around their rough run of form, after which they play host to Sheffield United in the return of the Steel City derby. They’ll be hoping for a bit more luck in the matches that come.