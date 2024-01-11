Sheffield Wednesday have added another new player in forward Ike Ugbo to their squad

Ike Ugbo celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday sealed a deal to sign former Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo on Thursday. The Owls have been looking to bolster their attacking options as they strive out of the Championship’s bottom three and as originally reported by The Star, Ugbo is someone they clearly feel can get the goals and assists to stave off the drop.

Ugbo had on loan at Cardiff City from French club Troyes, but Wednesday managed to strike up a deal to bring the forward to Hillsborough until the end of the season. Danny Röhl has been allowed to add to his squad already with the signing of goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton, but Ugbo gives the German another option going forward.

Here, The Star take a deeper look at Ugbo’s background and what he could add.

Who is Ike Ugbo?

Ugbo started his career with Chelsea, joining the Blues at under-10 level and progressing through the ranks before his eventual exit in 2021. Unfortunately for the now 25-year-old, he never made a single senior appearance for the Blues, with his game time during his spell in west London coming in a series of loan moves.

The forward is no stranger to South Yorkshire, having made 16 Championship appearances for Barnsley during the first half of the 2017-18 campaign. He spent the second half of that season with MK Dons before joining Scunthorpe United on loan the year after.

Ugbo’s most productive spells came on the continent, though, as he bagged 13 goals while on loan with Roda JC in the Dutch second tier before joining Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge in 2020, where he bagged a further 17 in all competitions.

A permanent move to Genk followed, but it wasn’t long before he was heading out on loan again, joining then Ligue 1 side Troyes in January 2022. That was a move that was made permanent with Ugbo signing a four-year deal with the club.

Following Troyes' relegation from the top flight, though, the Londoner was allowed to join Cardiff on loan last summer and so far, he has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the club.

Despite representing England at youth level, Ugbo is a Canadian international, having spent a chunk of his childhood living in North America. He has eight caps.

What position does Ike Ugbo play?

Ugbo is versatile and can play in a number of positions across the front line. However, he has spent most of his career playing in his preferred centre-forward role. He’s led the line for much of the season in South Wales and one of his four goals this season actually came against Wednesday back in August.

He has been used off the right this season, too, while he has spent a small amount of time during his career on the left and at number 10.

What has Ike Ugbo done this season?

Well, as mentioned above, he has found the back of the net on four separate occasions for the Bluebirds this season. But, three of those goals came during his first four games for the club and it seems his form has tailed off as the season has progressed.

Despite starting the season as a key member of Erol Bulut’s starting XI, he has started just two games since mid-October and he was replaced at half-time in both.

Ugbo hasn’t featured in the club’s last four matches after picking up a hamstring injury over the festive period.

Where will Ike Ugbo fit in at Sheffield Wednesday?

Goals have been a real problem for Wednesday this season and Röhl will be hoping the addition of Ugbo can breathe life into their attack with his pace and ability on the counter providing something different to what they already have. Wednesday won their last league game against Hull City 3-1 with 18-year-old youth product Bailey Cadamarteri up front, but Ugbo offers a lot more experience.

What’s been said recently about Ike Ugbo?

Speaking after his striker’s most recent goal against Preston in November, Cardiff boss Bulut said: "Ike hasn't played now for a few games, but in training he is always there and he shows that he can be the key player for us