There seems to be something a little different brewing about Ike Ugbo.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canada international, who burst onto the scene at Sheffield Wednesday to provide the goals that inspired their 2023 Great Escape while on loan from French club Troyes, returned to Hillsborough last summer as the subject of a £2.5m transfer the like of which the club seem unlikely to see again anytime soon. With no desire to labour the point, his first campaign as a permanent fixture at S6 didn’t go quite as well.

Ugbo entered the summer without a league goal and somewhere towards the bottom of the forward line pecking order, his confidence seemingly shrivelled. From fiasco fortune can be found, however, and with the changing room slimmer and opportunities more abundant, the 26-year-old has featured in every game this season with a start apiece arriving in the league and cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many have noticed more of a spring in his step and a more encouraging spirit to how he has gone about things. For now he seemingly sits behind the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Jamal Lowe in the early day starting stakes and while his contributions have not been the stuff of jaw-drop, a goal at Bolton in the Carabao Cup offered a glimpse of the confident finishing ability Wednesday fans became so accustomed to in his first months in Owls colours.

New boss Henrik Pedersen spoke honestly about Ugbo’s contribution to that outing and the positive signs he has seen of him so far this season, encouraging a continuation in an upturn in intensity shown in all areas of the game.

Steve Ellis

The numbers bear out. Albeit in a limited data pool compared to that of the entirety of last season, Ugbo’s ‘successful action’ rate this season has risen from 54.3% from 36.5% in 2024/25. His xG per 90 averages out at 0.35 from 0.19 and he is willingly taking on more shots; 2.71 per 90 this season from a paltry 1.08 last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One other area of the data that has seen a more positive contribution is the willingness with which he is dropping in to show for the ball. His received passing stats are up from 7.31 to 9.14 per 90 minutes, perhaps encouraged by the fact some performances this season have seen him asked to take on a deeper role at times - as shown on his pitchmaps.

“Ugbo was more in the 10 position, with Bailey up front,” Pedersen explained to The Star after the weekend’s defeat to Swansea City. “We tried to make it that one of them was always between the centre-backs, with one a little bit deeper to have the extra midfield option.

“This was something we wanted to do in the second half because in phases of the first half (against Swansea) we had too few players in the midfield. We could play around but could not find a connection in the midfield. Svante and Barry were there, but the 10s were too high, so there was no connection there. It is why we wanted to get Ike on to change this in the second half to bring more possibilities to the midfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever the tweaks to his role, what has been most encouraging about Ugbo this time out has been a sense of growing confidence. Wednesday will hope there is plenty of reason for that confidence to continue growing.