'Hugely important' Bailey Cadamarteri verdict as Sheffield Wednesday starlet takes to the international stage
The Owls striker was the subject of interest during the latter days of the summer transfer window, with the Owls actively turning down approaches from both Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, while others were also keen to try and get a deal done to land the 20-year-old’s signature.
There were even discussions about his flight to join up with the Jamaican national team being delayed in case something was to happen, but Wednesday weren’t moved, and The Star reported as deadline day came to a close that they were adamant that he would be sticking around. It meant he could jet off to on his first adventure at senior international level in peace.
The Reggae Boys have two World Cup qualifiers coming up over the next week, firstly against Bermuda in Hamilton, and then at home to Trinidad and Tobago in Kingston. ‘Cadz’ will be hoping to make an immediate impact.
And as for him staying at Wednesday this summer, our Owls writer, Alex Miller, believes that it was crucial for Henrik Pedersen’s team, citing his importance to the club at the club.
Speaking on the latest edition of All Wednesday, Alex said, “It’s hugely important, especially with the circumstances of not being able to get anyone else in. There is a world where if a club was to go to £2m or £2.5m then you look at that as a reasonable deal for a very talented young player. But his importance to this Wednesday team is very much there, and there’s a contract remaining. It was an important thing, with both him and Pierce (Charles) I think.”
You can watch the full edition of this week’s show here:
Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join