Ike Ugbo scored his first goal in almost a year on Wednesday evening - sparking hopes he can kick on and reignite his Sheffield Wednesday career.

The Canada international has had a hard time of it since joining the club in a £2.5m transfer last summer and failed to score in his maiden campaign as a permanent Owls player. His goals on loan the season before inspired their historic survival effort of 2023/24 and given the threadbare nature of Wednesday’s squad should offer greater opportunity.

Ugbo scored Wednesday’s second in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Bolton Wanderers that saw the Owls progress into the Carabao Cup second round via penalties. The 26-year-old wore the captain’s armband in a hugely youthful side and the nature of his finish delivered a snapshot of some of his best work in the opposition box.

Manager Henrik Pedersen was pleased not only with his goal but his overall contribution to the match. Youngster Bailey Cadamarteri was preferred to Ugbo in leading the line in the league opener at Leicester City last weekend and with recruitment proving difficult, the hope will be the pair can push each other on.

“It is about the performance and how much intensity he put into the game today, it is the first time I have seen this for many months,” Pedersen said. “This is one part and when he puts more intensity in, it gives him a bigger chance to get goals.

“When he scores, he makes everyone happy because we all know how much he works every day to get better and better and come into these situations with bigger chances. He can of course score more goals, so we are happy for him to score today.

“I have a big goal that we bring Ugbo to a top feeling and he can be a really good striker for us again. He is working very, very hard at this. I have a big hope and I also have a big belief that we can go in the right direction again.”

