‘If I am honest’ - Neil Warnock has previously given Sheffield Wednesday manager verdict
Neil Warnock has already issued his verdict on the Sheffield Wednesday job amid links in the wake of Xisco Muñoz’s departure.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for a new manager, and Neil Warnock is already being linked with a shock move to Hillsborough. Wednesday have decided to move on from Xisco Muñoz after just 10 league games after failing to register a single win in that time. The Owls sit bottom of the Championship with just two points, and they are not only seven points from safety at this early stage, but owner Dejphon Chansiri has said he will no longer put personal money into the club.
Under-21s manager Neil Thompson will lead Wednesday against Darren Moore’s new club Huddersfield Town this weekend, while the search for a new manager will start immediately. Among the available names is veteran boss Warnock, who is, of course. a Blade at heart. Warnock, who has the record for promotions, led Huddersfield to a miracle survival last season before leaving, returning and leading the Terriers to a rather average start to the season.
Huddersfield then took the surprise decision to replace Warnock with Moore, but the 74-year-old is not retiring. He said after his latest departure: “I’m not retiring. I’ve seen some people say I’m leaving down to my health but I’ve not felt this good in years. If anything this job has made me want to carry on and I’m not going out to pasture just yet.”
It would be a big surprise to see Warnock cross the divide to take over at Hillsborough, but he has previously admitted he was offered the job, and he didn’t exactly turn his nose up at the opportunity.
He said in 2021: “I nearly took over there a few years ago. Milan Mandaric offered me the job on the Friday night and I said: ‘Listen, you have the weekend to think about, Milan.’
“’Ask your chief executive and one or two others about what they think about it. Get it out in the press what you are thinking and if you still want me next week, I will take over on the Monday.
“And he said: ‘Ah yes, Neil - I see what you mean!’ In fairness to the Sheffield Star newspaper, they did a poll and I think I got sixty per cent would say they would have me. I thought that was good, if I am honest. I would have enjoyed it as well at that time.”