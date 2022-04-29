But Portsmouth had other ideas and fought back to win 3-2 and sign off their impressive record at home this season in style.

It’s a determination not to be guests at a party that Guy Whittingham, a former Sheffield Wednesday striker and Pompey legend who now travels the country on commentary duty with the south coast club, believes the Owls need to be wary of heading into their playoff showdown this weekend.

“They’re in their best form of the season,” Whittingham told The Star on Portsmouth. “They’ve played very well and Tuesday night was excellent and showed they weren’t done with this season.

Guy Whittingham spent nearly five years at Sheffield Wednesday and knows a thing or two about this week's opponents Portsmouth.

“Their away form hasn’t been quite as hot as it has been at Fratton but they’ve got nothing to lose.

“It could have been easy for them to just see out the season but it shows they aren’t just taking it as thinking about the beach. To win that game shows determination and willpower.

“Wigan brought some champagne down with them. They were determined not to allow them to party on our patch and it might be similar on Saturday.

“Being in that position of having nothing to play for they can go for it without any real repercussions which obviously isn’t the case for Wednesday.”

One man Wednesday will need to be wary of is the in-form George Hirst, son of Whittingham’s old strike partner and pal David.

Hirst has belted 10 goals since the start of February and was the star man in Tuesday’s comeback win. Having shared a frosty relationship with Owls fans since he left the club as a teenager back in 2018, many eyes will be on him as the two sides do battle.

“I saw Hirsty, David, at Rotherham when he came to watch,” Whittingham said. “George was on the bench and Hirsty said ‘He just needs a run and he’ll come good’. He has.

“He was behind Marquis but since he left, Geogre has taken the number one role and his confidence has risen. What’s really good about him is that he runs his socks off.

“The Pompey fans love him, he stretches defences and he comes short for the ball.

“I remember what they [Wednesday fans] sang about him at Fratton Park! It will be interesting to see what he does about that because he is a completely different player now to what he was then.

“If he’s anything like his dad he’ll revel in it. I’m sure there’s a bit off the old block there and that he can’t wait.”

So what of Whittingham’s allegiances? Having started out at Fratton Park and going on to manage the club, he admits Portsmouth to be ‘his club’, but has a hugely fond recollection of his time at S6.

“Of course I want to see Wednesday in the playoffs and back up, same with Portsmouth,” he said. “They need to be in the Championship and challenging for the Premier League.