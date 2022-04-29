That’s according to Pompey boss Danny Cowley, who speaking ahead of a clash that stands to decide whether the Owls’ promotion dream stays alive.

Cowley, a one-time candidate for the Wednesday job not too long ago, reflected on the size of the club and its status as a third tier outfit.

“They are a top club,” Cowley said. “A really big club. Should never be in League One, but this is why we love English football because no one can predict what will happen. They are very well supported.

Over 33,500 fans will watch Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Portsmouth on Saturday.

“On the pitch, they have got Championship players in every position, they have such depth. They probably have the biggest and best squad in the division, I would say. They have excellent home form, among the best in the league.

“It is a tough game for us, but one we are really excited by. We know it is a big game for Sheffield Wednesday and a big game for the league.”

Earlier this week Wednesday announced they had opened up extra seating to ensure the maximum possible capacity at Hillsborough. Over 33,500 fans are expected to file through the turnstiles including around 3,000 hardy Pompey supporters travelling up from the south coast for a 12.30 kick-off.

The clash is an example of EFL football at its very best, suggested Cowley, and the strength that English football boasts.

He said: “We should all take a step back and consider that Hillsborough, more than 30,000 people for a tier three-game, nowhere else in the world does that happen. I think we as a country should be proud of the depth that we have in our football pyramid and I think it is a great game.

“Just the thought of going to Hillsborough is a really exciting proposition and we are really motivated to find the best version of ourselves.