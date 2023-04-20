“I’d like to let supporters know..” Big praise for ‘excellent’ Sheffield Wednesday man

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most consistent performers has come in for praise from manager Darren Moore, who pointed to behind-the-scenes data as an example of his importance.

In what has been a difficult couple of campaigns for the club in terms of injury, left-side wide player Marvin Johnson has missed only five league matches since the build-up to Christmas 2021, three of those arriving courtesy of a retrospective suspension following an incident at Ipswich Town in February.

This season he has offered 10 goal contributions – seven of those assists.

“We don’t really want to shout too much about individuals because it’s all about the team, but Marvin has been excellent and his contribution to the team has been good,” Moore told The Star.

Owls Marvin Johnson with Citys Marcus McGuane Pic Steve Ellis

“When you look at Marvin physically and the position that he plays, these are big output numbers. While I can’t reveal these numbers here, from a physical point of view I’d like to let the supporters know, some of these boys put out big numbers in terms of physicality.

“Yes, it’s his job. Yes, it’s what he does. But these are the finer details in terms of what he does and brings to us.”

Since joining the club on a free transfer from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021, only Barry Bannan has produced more Wednesday assists than Johnson.

At 32, the wide man is out of contract at the end of the season.

Moore continued: “In terms of his offensive effort and that quality and composure when he gets into those threatening positions in the opposition third, he always picks the right pass, his contribution of goals has been really good.

“He has a wonderful calmness and composure out there on the ball. We always say with left-footers that there’s a future for them because it brings an air of elegance to the play and Marvin certainly does that.

“I’ve spoken about Barry Bannan and improving his game but Marvin is another despite his experience and his years in the game, we’ve worked on Marvin’s game and he’s shown a level of consistency of the last couple of years I’d say.”

