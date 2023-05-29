It’s a thoroughly bizarre game, but in this season of all seasons, of course it was won with the very last touch of the ball.
Josh Windass’ diving header with seconds remaining capped an unbelievable few weeks for the club. All looked lost, all looked as if it would fall short.
Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship football team once more.
1. Cameron Dawson - 8
Having had a quiet afternoon up to the hour, he sprung into life to deny the well-struck effort of a busy Cadden on 56 minutes. His save to deny Norwood was even better. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 7
Had his poked effort well saved by Isted on eight minutes. Defensively he was right on it throughout and looked confident, though he did get away with one blink in possession. Contributed at both ends. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 9
Won a number of headers and made good decisions. Lead the defence nicely and didn’t seem hugely troubled down the middle. Had a header cleared off the line at the start of extra-time. Won double-figure aerial battles. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
4. Reece James - 8
Was targeted early and very clearly given his disadvantage in height against Slobodan Tedic. Produced a vitally important block towards the end of the first half. Won that battle and then some. Subbed with his legs tiring. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis