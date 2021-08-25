This summer’s transfer window has seen the Owls sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jaden Brown, Lewis Gibson, Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran, George Byers, Lewis Wing, Marvin Johnson, Olamide Shodipo, Theo Corbeanu, Sylla Sow, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory – with Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa also extending their contracts at S6.

It’s been a busy few weeks as Darren Moore looks to rebuild the Owls after a plethora of exits over the summer, and he’s had to do so under certain restrictions that have seen them limited to free agents and loans.

The loan signings, consisting of Peacock-Farrell, Gibson, Wing, Shodipo, Corbeanu and Kamberi, are all set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the current campaign as things stand, however if they impress then the Owls will no doubt be looking to try and bring them in on a permanent basis if at all possible.

But with the permanent signings, Wednesday haven’t confirmed the lengths of their respective deals, leading to some members of the fan base asking the question of how long they’ve put pen to paper for with SWFC.

The Star understands that Adeniran and Gregory have both signed two-year deals at Hillsborough, while Byers has confirmed that he’s signed a contract of the same length, and Brown is also thought to have penned a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, Jack Hunt confirmed after he re-joined the Owls that he’d signed a one-year contract with the option to extend should Wednesday manage to seal promotion back up into the Championship. All five have played their part in helping the club climb to the top of the table as things stand.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory has got two goals so far. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

Elsewhere, however, there are still question marks over how long Johnson and Sow have signed on for at this point in time. The former made his debut against Charlton Athletic, while the latter is still working up to full match fitness.